Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $52.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. 1,420,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

