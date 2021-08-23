Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 235,174 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.44% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $98,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,903. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26.

