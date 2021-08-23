Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 81,399 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. 6,446,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

