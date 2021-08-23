Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 192,586 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

GSIE traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $35.68. 325,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.15.

