Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 29,535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

DIS traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $177.66. 7,324,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $322.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.