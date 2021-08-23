Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 9,079 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.62. 2,715,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

