Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $110.02. 2,604,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

