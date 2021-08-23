Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $50,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,176 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

