Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 3.80% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $54,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

GEM stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $37.73. 119,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,030. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52.

