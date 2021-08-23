Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $119.79 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 7.99% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $119,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 353,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,441. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96.

