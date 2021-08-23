Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $22.50 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 777.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 785,922 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

