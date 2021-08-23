Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $27.17 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

