Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $38.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,786 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $38,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 225.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 991,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

