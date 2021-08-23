Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $45.93 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $45,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $419,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,221. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28.

