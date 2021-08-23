Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $52.98 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,327,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,474. The company has a market capitalization of $456.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

