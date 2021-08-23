Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.98. 5,490,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.