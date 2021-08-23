Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $53.25 on Monday, hitting $2,821.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

