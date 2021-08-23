Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,156 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. 840,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94.

