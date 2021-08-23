Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 15,135 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Ball worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

