Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,342 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,378. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

