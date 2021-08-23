Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.51. 623,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.