Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

WDAY traded up $6.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,047. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.32 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

