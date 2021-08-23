Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 179.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $110.96. 8,784,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.