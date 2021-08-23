Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFVA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.87. 53,482 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87.

