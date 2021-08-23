Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 12,510 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $77,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock remained flat at $$116.16 during trading on Monday. 6,585,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

