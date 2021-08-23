Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 18,051 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.