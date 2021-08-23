Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 27,823 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. 409,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,126. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

