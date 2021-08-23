Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 32,029 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.92% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $74,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 144,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,741. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

