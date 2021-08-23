Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 33,632 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 156,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

