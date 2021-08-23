Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 45,823 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 5.43% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

