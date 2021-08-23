Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,544. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

