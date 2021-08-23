Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.