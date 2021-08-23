Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 91,377 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,377 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 6.63% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $49,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

MNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

