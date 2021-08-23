Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SCHX traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 565,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

