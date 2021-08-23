Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.62. 209,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,693,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

