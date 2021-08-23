British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

