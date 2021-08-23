Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $69,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $174.54 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

