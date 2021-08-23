Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

