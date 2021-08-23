Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,363 shares of company stock worth $17,247,611 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.09.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

