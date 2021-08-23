Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.90). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I-Mab.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $17,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB stock traded up $6.77 on Monday, hitting $66.55. 559,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,059. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.71.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

