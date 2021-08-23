Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $304.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.04 million and the lowest is $299.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.