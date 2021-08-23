Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

