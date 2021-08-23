Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

BSIG opened at $26.30 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

