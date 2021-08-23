Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

ECOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ECOR remained flat at $$0.95 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 553,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

