Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 662,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $394.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

