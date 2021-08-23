Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $24.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.12 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $101.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.71 million to $106.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.08 million, with estimates ranging from $122.38 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.19 on Monday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 198.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $8,119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

