Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $26.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.03 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $101.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.15 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.20 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

