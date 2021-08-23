Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.