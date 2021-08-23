Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.