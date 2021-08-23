Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

ILMN stock opened at $486.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.